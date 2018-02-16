Airways Magazine

Southwest Announces New Nashville-Atlanta Flight

February 16
16:01 2018
MIAMI — Southwest Airlines has today (February 16) announced plans to operate a new service between Nashville and Atlanta. This service is to begin on August 7 of this year and will run three times per day on Saturdays and Sundays and five times per day between Monday and Friday.

“This new route answers business community requests in both Nashville and Atlanta and we look forward to showing how our low fares, no change fees, and Hospitality will resonate and make travel easier between these two growing cities,” said Trevor Stedke, Vice President of Technical Operations and Southwest’s executive ambassador to Nashville.

“The routes offered with the schedule extension through the third quarter of 2018 reinforce our long-standing commitment to connecting People and communities to what’s important to them with friendly, reliable, low-cost air travel.”

“Southwest Airlines’ decision to add nonstop service to Atlanta out of Nashville International Airport will be welcomed by travelers to and from Nashville, particularly within the business community, which has long-sought more such service,” said Doug Kreulen, Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority president and CEO.

“This new route brings competition to that market and provides additional options for our passengers.  As a valued business partner for more than 30 years at BNA, Southwest Airlines again demonstrates its continued commitment to an investment in our airport and the city of Nashville.”

This new route comes in following a series of other additional announcements made by the carrier to expand their passenger numbers even further, from 120 million annually, onwards. Southwest is looking to do the following looking into 2018:

  • Los Angeles:
    • New Orleans Service increased to three roundtrips on weekdays.
    • Portland, Oregon service increased to three daily roundtrips on weekdays.
  • Cincinnati:
    • Southwest Airlines from August 7 also will be launching their inaugural flight from Cincinnati to Denver, Colorado.
    • Throughout March 2018, the carrier will also be operating services to Phoenix on a daily non-stop basis.
  • Kansas City:
    • April 2018 will see the carrier operate to Raleigh from Kansas City, which will also operate on a daily non-stop service.
  • St-Louis:
    • August 2018 will see extended operations to Hartford, Connecticut, which will also be a non-stop daily flight.

PHOTO: Southwest Airlines Media.

On top of these new route additions that are to be launched over the course of the year, Southwest also has Paine Field (PAE) flights lined up, in which they are still awaiting governmental approval to sell tickets in the Spring of this year.

Also, Hawaii flights are also looking to be launched on-time, as this route is also awaiting approval from the FAA.

For a large carrier like Southwest Airlines to continue expanding in a significant way shows that their work is not yet done and more is to be done to secure higher market shares in the low-cost industry.

