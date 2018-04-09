Southwest Airlines Announces Additional Expansion Plans

LONDON – Southwest Airlines has today announced a significant expansion in their operations, which will be effective from this week.

These flights were inaugurated from April 8 and saw 11 nonstop routes take off. The services will take customers to the following destinations and origins:

San Jose-Boise

San Jose-Houston

San Jose-Spokane

San Jose-St. Louis

San Jose-New Orleans

San Francisco-Austin

Sacramento-Austin

Sacramento-St. Louis

Oakland-Newark

San Diego-Newark

Florida One has been a member of the Southwest fleet since 2010, but yesterday, she rolled off the line with a fresh new paint job. Keep an eye out for this bird! pic.twitter.com/vxcUrXUWvj — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) April 9, 2018

On top of this, the carrier began new intra-Florida services between Fort Lauderdale and Jacksonville, which will operate three times per day.

Southwest also celebrated brand new daily non-stop flights between Raleigh and Kansas City as well as a Sunday-only service between Austin and Indianapolis respectively.

Futhermore, a new Saturday service will be implemented on April 14 between Oakland and Orlando, marking the first time that Southwest Airlines has ever connected the Bay Area and Orlando via a non-stop service. This service will then be upgraded to daily services from July 2018.

The carrier will also be adding a seasonal service between Kansas City and Pensacola as well as between Orlando and Oklahoma City.

Moreover, Southwest will begin non-stop services between Pheonix and New York’s La Guardia, which will continue until June 2018.

Internationally, the carrier is making some further gains out of Cancun where weekly seasonal flights will operate on Saturdays between Colombus and New Orleans to Cancun.

Southwest currently carries over 120 million passengers per year and have a workforce of 56,000 employees that will help sustain this growth going into the future.

These expansions will come following the number of 737 MAX’s delivered to Southwest Airlines as well as the many more that are on the way.

These aircraft will replace older generation aircraft as well as add to the total fleet, thus allowing Southwest to expand in such a significant manner.