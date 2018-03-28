Southern Air Announces New Hong Kong-Miami Cargo Service

MIAMI — Southern Air will start weekly all-cargo service from Hong Kong to Miami International Airport (MIA), via Anchorage, from April 1.

This new scheduled freighter flights will be operated by a Boeing B777F aircraft.

With this addition, Southern Air will become the sixth carrier to offer all-cargo operations at MIA, following Asiana Airlines (Seoul); Cathay Pacific (Hong Kong); China Airlines (Taipei); Korean Air (Seoul); and Polar Air (Seoul).

Likewise, Hong Kong is MIA’s fourth-leading trade market in Asia, responsible for over $500 million in freight yearly.

In 2017, MIA’s trade with the entire Asia world region was valued at $7.8 billion – a 16-percent increase from $6.7 billion in 2016.

“We are thrilled to add Southern Air to our growing route network in Asia,” said Miami-Dade Aviation Director Lester Sola, who is returning from a business venture in China and Japan.

“As the busiest U.S. airport for international freight, it is especially gratifying to welcome additional cargo service from Hong Kong, the world’s busiest freight airport,” Sola continued.

Southern Air, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlas Air Worldwide, Inc., is the leading full-service global provider of air cargo charter and aviation solutions, offering customers the most versatile and efficient air freighter services worldwide.

Furthermore, it operates a fleet of 10 aircraft, consisting of five Boeing 737-400SF, and five Boeing 777F, all managed by DHL Aviation.