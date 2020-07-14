Airways Magazine

South African Airways Rescue Plan Accepted

South African Airways Rescue Plan Accepted

South African Airways Rescue Plan Accepted
July 14
11:45 2020
MIAMI – Creditors have approved the proposed business rescue plan for South African Airways (SA), preventing the airline’s liquidation.

Approximately 85% of the creditors voted in favor of the scheme. The plan will see the airline move into the ownership of creditors and employees.

Just before the creditors voted, Kgathatso Tlhakudi, acting director-general of the department of public enterprises, addressed the meeting to say that government supports restructuring SA into a commercially sustainable airline, while minimizing the impact of the airline’s restructuring on job losses.

In his view, the airline that will emerge from the restructuring process will be an attractive asset for an equity partner.

Photo: Julian Herzog

New Interim CEO at SA

The airline’s interim Chief Executive Officer will be Phillip Saunders, currently SA’s Chief Commercial Officer, it was revealed.

In December 2019, the airline first entered a business rescue state. The financial losses of the last two years are over R10bn, with the South African Government putting in R30 Billion in the previous ten years.

This new plan should reduce the expenditure for the government, who will only hold a minority stake in the airline under the rescue plan.

The proposed rescue measures can only reach implementation if appropriate funding is found, with a deadline of July 15.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni did not allocate any additional funds for SA in his supplementary budget announced at the end of June, meaning these plans are the last straw for the airline to avoid liquidation.

About Author

Thomas Saunders

Thomas Saunders

