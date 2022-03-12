DALLAS – All British Airways (BA) and Kulula (MN) flights operated by Comair have been grounded by South Africa’s Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) following a string of mid-air emergencies in the last month.

The regulator issued the temporary suspension after inquiries into the operator’s safety risks. During the month of March, Comair operations have had issues ranging from engine failures to landing gear malfunctions, according to the SACAA investigation.

Comair has been given till Sunday morning to meet the regulator’s requirements or face indefinite suspension.

Kulula says its executive team is engaging with the CAA on an urgent basis. It also advises all passengers booked for Saturday, March 12, 2022, not to travel to the airport unless they are able to make a booking on an alternate carrier.

Comair regrets that our flights have been suspended by the CAA for 24 hours. This will affect both British Airways (operated by Comair) as well as https://t.co/cK3xAJazYb. — kulula (@kulula) March 12, 2022

