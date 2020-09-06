MIAMI – Tajik airline Somon Air (SZ) is set to operate a special charter flight between Dushanbe (DYU), Tajikistan, and New Delhi (DEL), India on September 9.

The carrier had inaugurated New Delhi flights on December 1, 2019, but was forced to curtail the frequency of the flights due to the outbreak of COVID-19. In fact, the upcoming charter marks the return of SZ to Delhi, where it has not flown since July 25.

According to an SZ statement, passengers must wear face masks and disposable gloves at the aircraft and on board. Also, Citizens of the Republic of Tajikistan must have a medical visa issued by the Indian Embassy in the Republic of Tajikistan starting from March 2020.

Additionally, passengers must have a certificate showing the negative result of COVID-19, obtained by testing by the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) method, “made no earlier than 96 hours (4 days) prior to arrival in India.” Furthermore, passengers will also have to submit an online declaration with DEL 72 hours before arrival.

Cabin crew posing in front of a Boeing 737-900. PHOTO: Somon Air.

A Tajik Airline

Founded in 2008, SZ launched with international service between DYU and Moscow. Eventually the airline became a full member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) becoming the first airline in Tajikistan to do so.

Currently under the guidance of Chief Executive Officer and former Delta pilot Thomas W. Hallam, SZ before the pandemic was growing positively with routes ranging from Dubai (DXB) to Frankfurt (FRA).

The airline’s fleet currently includes Boeing 737-300, 737-800, and 737-900 aircraft along with an Airbus H125 helicopter.