MIAMI – Anticipating a seasonal demand spike, Brussels Airlines (SN) has unveiled its Summer 2021 schedule. The Lufthansa’s group carrier will operate its regular flights and a new one to Bari, Italy.

Taking advantage of the fact that Belgians start planning their summer vacations in December and January, SN decided to launch the flight offer now. As 2020 was a “very difficult” year for the aviation industry, SN Head of Network and Planning David Lyssens said the carrier was expecting a destination expansion while it started flying again.

Regular Schedule to Six Countries

The carrier’s summer season will see flights to Greece and at least five islands more than six times per week. These flights include Athens, Corfu, Kos, Crete (Heraklion), Rhodos and Zakynthos.

Following these services, SN will serve three mainland destinations and four island ones in Spain several times a week. As a result, travelers will be able to purchase tickets for Alicante, Ibiza, Valencia, Malaga, Mallorca, Tenerife and Las Palmas flights.

For SN, France and Croatia represent the fewer number of operations by only traveling to the French city of Nice twice and once a week to the Croatian cities of Dubrovnik and Split. However, the airline will have three frequencies in Portuguese territory with Lisbon, Faro and Porto. SN will serve at least three daily flights to the latter destination.

Launching a new route to Italy, the airline’s Summer 2021 schedule will be completed with a total of five Italian destinations. These include Napoli, Florence, Olbia, Catania and the newly added Bari with at least one or two weekly Summer flights.

Peak Season Flights

During June and September 2021, SN expects to have a highly demanded route schedule. Thus, it will offer 28 flights to Greek territories, 40 to Spanish territories, 21 to France, three to Croatia, 35 to Portugal en 20 to Italy each Summer week.

Reviewing this schedule in detail, we can see that the most served cities are Nice with 21 operations per week, Malaga with 15, and Lisbon and Porto with 14 each. Regarding the first two, the airline cited them as key destinations.

