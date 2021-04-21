LONDON – Smartwings (QS) will offer Summer 2021 flights from Warsaw, Katowice, Gdansk, Poznan, Krakow, Wroclaw, serving the 28 destinations.

Major QS destinations are aimed at the Mediterranean. In total, the airline will return to operate up to 80 flights per week from Polish airports in the summer months.

Smartwings Boeing 737MAX 8 Photo: Pablo Gonzalez/Airways

Current and Future Flights

Currently, QS is operating from Poland (Katowice and Warsaw) to the Canary Islands (Tenerife and Fuerteventura), Madeira and Marsa Alam, Egypt.

In addition, the carrier will provide charter services and regular services to 28 destinations in Greece (Rhodes, Kos, Chania Heraklion, Corfu, Thessaloniki, Kavala, Kalamata, Zakynthos); Spain (Malaga, Barcelona, Almería, Canary Islands: Fuerteventura and Gran Canaria); Italy (Olbia, Catania); Bulgaria (Burgas, Varna); Croatia (Split, Dubrovnik); Turkey (Izmir, Antalya, Bodrum, Dalaman); Madeira (Funchal); Egypt (Marsa Alam); Tunisia (Enfidha); and Albania (Tirana), with regular lines to 9 of these destinations.

During this summer, QS is planning to operate flights from its hubs in Cezch Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, France, and the Canary Islands.

Smartwings Boeing 737MAX 8 Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Regular Smartwings Routes

Below, you will find the regular QS routes:

from Warsaw: Málaga, Barcelona, Kalamata, Kos, Chania, Split, Dubrovnik, Burgas, Catania

from Katowice: Barcelona, Chania, Split, Dubrovnik, Burgas, Catania