MIAMI – Smartwings (QS) this week launched a new route between Prague (PRG) and Nice (NCE). Flights take place each Thursday and Sunday for vacationers headed to the French Riviera resort town.

The airline has also resumed flights to Valencia, Spain. QS flies to 51 destinations from Prague and to another 14 destinations from Brno (BRQ) and Ostrava (OSR).

“We have been constantly expanding our portfolio of destinations and the number of flights,” says Peter Šujan, Business Director, Smartwings. “Despite the ever-changing restrictions imposed by the health authorities, Smartwings Group has dispatched more than 300 flights to some fifty destinations this week alone.”

“New routes also open new possibilities for incoming tourism. The new line between Prague and Nice will also be attractive to French tourists who wish to visit the Czech capital during the summer holidays,” says Jaroslav Filip, Director of Aviation Business, Prague Airport.

Smartwings Boeing 737. Photo: Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways

Further Expansion

Expansion of the number of destinations and an increase in flight frequencies depend on the health situation in the respective countries and on lifting of travel restrictions. Smartwings feels that currently, passengers value flexibility the most. That is why the airline offers its clients free rebooking for all existing and new individual bookings by 31 December 2021.

As do most airlines, QS continues to follow stringent health protocols on its aircraft. Airplane cabins undergo thorough disinfection between flights. HEPA air filters capture 99.97% of viruses and bacteria, and passengers must wear a face mask.

With its head office on the property of Václav Havel Airport Prague (PRG) in Ruzyně, 6th district, Prague, QS operates a fleet of 36 Boeing 737s, 24 of which are B737-800s. It also operates five Cessna Citation Sovereign business jets available for charter.