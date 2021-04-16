LONDON – Czech airline Smartwings (QS) has added a new destination to its route network, operating scheduled service between Prague (PRG) and Nice (NCE), France, on May 6.

On Thursdays and Sundays, a scheduled service to/from NCE will be offered.

SmartWings OK-SWA Boeing 737-8 MAX. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Current Network

The carrier currently operates scheduled flights from Prague to Malaga, Mallorca, and three Canary Islands destinations (Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura), Funchal, Madeira, Hurghada and Marsa Alam (Egypt), as well as charter flights to Ras Al Khaimah (UAE).

The airline will resume daily service to St. Petersburg, Russia (twice a week) on April 29, and it plans to begin offering flights to Split, Croatia, and select destinations in Greece in May.

Smartwings Boeing 737-800 taking off from Rome Fiumicino International Airport (FCO). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Summer Destinations

Smartwings Group provides flights from Czech airports to 76 destinations in Greece, Spain, Italy, France, Portugal, Bulgaria, Montenegro, Croatia, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Cape Verde, Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Russia, Malta, Ukraine, and Island during the summer season.

The company intends to operate flights not only from Czech airports but also from its hubs in Poland, France, Hungary, Slovakia, and the Canary Islands during the summer season.