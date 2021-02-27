MIAMI – Czechia-based Smartwings (QS), which operates flights between Prague and within Europe, the Middle East and Russia, has announced it has reintroduced one of its Boeing 737 MAX aircraft into service after a nearly 2-year absence.

Two fatal crashes (Lion Air in 2018 and Ethiopian in 2019) forced the manufacturer to ground the whole fleet the world over. After rigorous investigation and testing by several Aviation Authorities, slowly but surely airlines are returning their 737 MAX fleet back to service.

Apart from the MAX. SmartWings has other Boeing aircraft such as the OK-TVH Boeing 737-8Q8(WL). Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways



Smartwings Boeing 737 Max Fleet

As of the end of January 2021, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), declared the safe return of the aircraft.

Smartwings currently has seven Boeing 737 MAX in its fleet. Like all other airlines that operate the type, all aircraft went through the required testing, hardware upgrades and checks. In addition, pilots received special training for the specific Boeing model.

The flight was operated by Captains Nevole and Bednarik on February 25, 2021 between Prague and Malaga, Spain.

Featured image: SmartWings OK-SWA. Boeing 737-8 MAX. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews, and more.

Check out our brand new Airways Prints store to get your hands on high-quality photos from Airways‘ world-class aviation photographers.