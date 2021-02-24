LONDON – DHL Express and SmartLynx Malta announce the signing of a new partnership agreement for the introduction of two newly converted Airbus A321-200 freighters to DHL’s European air fleet.

By introducing the most fuel-efficient narrow-body aircraft in its class, the new technically advanced type of narrow-body fleet is adding capacity to meet the increasing demand for express freight transport worldwide, combined with further improving DHL’s Co2 emissions unit.

DHL Express Boeing 757PCF. Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

The Partnership

The collaboration is both a confirmation and an acknowledgment of SmartLynx Malta’s position in the aviation industry and its role in supporting the increasing demand for capacity for air cargo.

According to SmartLynx’s press release, additional air cargo capacity is needed for the growing demand for e-commerce shipments and also for highly significant protective and medical goods. In contrast to comparable freighter class versions, the fuel-efficient Airbus A321-200 achieves superior unit reductions in CO2 emissions.

By investing in these aircraft, SmartLynx Malta illustrates its commitment towards embracing a future focused on cleaner, more sustainable air freight carriage.

SmartLynx Airbus A320-214. Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Statement from DHL Express

Geoff Kehr, Senior Vice President Global Air Fleet Management at DHL Express, said that at DHL, they consider themselves as the global industry pioneer when it comes to introducing new generation conversion freighter types to the market.

It is vital for DHL’s success to continually modernize its fleet with the most efficient and reliable cargo aircraft produced. Having led the world with the Airbus A330-300P2F production and successful implementation, it’s only natural the cargo company will follow on by adding the smaller Airbus A321 family aircraft to its global freighter fleet.

SmartLynx Airbus A320-214. Photo: Alberto Cucini – @ac_avphoto

Statement from SmartLynx Malta

Zygimantas Surintas, CEO of SmartLynx Malta, said, “We are pleased to share the news about the latest addition to our client portfolio. By supporting DHL with two freighter units, our partner is advancing their readiness to respond to a growing air cargo demand.”

“We would like to express our deepest gratitude to all of the DHL team for their belief that we are both willing and capable of providing the highest-class product in keeping with their expectations. This development is a substantial step forward in our strategic plans for the future.”

“DHL is a leading air transport capacity, and having strong partnerships is a decisive factor to growing our business even further and in a cleaner, more sustainable manner.”

DHL Express Boeing 757PCF. Photo: Alberto Cucini – @ac_avphoto

Outlook

SmartLynx is a family member of Avia Solutions Group, the largest aerospace business group from Central & Eastern Europe, and has extensive experience operating the Airbus A321 family of aircraft.

SmartLynx Malta is planning to add two additional Airbus A321Fs during 2021 and up to four units during 2022, with a business target of becoming one of the largest narrow-body cargo freight carriers within the next three years.

Featured image: SmartLynx Malta Airbus A321F. Photo: SmartLynx

