SmartLynx Airline (6Y), the charter airline based in Mārupe, Mārupe, Latvia, will lease two Boeing 737-8 aircraft from SMBC Aviation Capital. The airline will use the planes to meet growing demand from European and overseas markets.

The Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance (ACMI) agreement will make SmartLynx the largest charter and cargo operator in the region. The carrier looks forward to adding new destinations that are now within range with the aircraft. It also looks to increase its reliability ratings with the new planes.

In a press release, Zygimantas Surintas, SmartLynx Airlines’ CEO, commented, “As SmartLynx Airlines continues to modernize its fleet, there’s no doubt that the Boeing 737 MAX 8 is the right aircraft for us. We are pleased we made it happen with SMBC. Not only will [the MAX] allow us to expand our services and the markets we can cover, it will also allow us to ensure even better-quality service and unmatched technical reliability.”

SMBC Aviation Capital, with headquarters in Dublin, is one of the world’s largest aircraft leasing companies. It focuses on young commercial aircraft types that are most desirable to its customers.

Barry Flannery, Chief Commercial Officer, SMBC Aviation Capital said, “We are delighted to sign this deal with SmartLynx to support its fleet expansion. This deal shows the continued growing demand from customers for SMBC Aviation Capital’s young, fuel efficient narrow body aircraft. It also highlights our continued commitment to supporting our customers’ adoption of the latest generation, most environmentally friendly aircraft types.”

SmartLynx Airline Airbus A321 ES-SAM – Photo : SmartLynx Media

Coming in April

The first two planes will arrive in April. Further additions of the type will come online in summer 2022. The airline has also partnered with Boeing that will support the aircraft throughout the its entry into service.

“We are delighted that SmartLynx Airlines has selected the 737 MAX to diversify and grow its charter fleet,” said Ricardo Cavero, Vice President Commercial Sales & Marketing Europe, Israel & Turkey, The Boeing Company. “The 737 MAX will help SmartLynx’s customers reduce their operating costs by cutting fuel consumption and lowering noise and CO2 emissions.”

SmartLynx has begun a recruiting campaign to hire flight crews to fly the new aircraft.

SmartLynx Airlines is a leading EU-based ACMI, charter, and cargo operator, founded in 1992. It holds Latvian, Estonian and Maltese Air Operator Certificates and offers full-service ACMI aircraft lease services. It is a family member of Avia Solutions Group.

Featured image: SmartLynx Airbus A330P2F – Photo: SmartLynx Media