LONDON – The latest victim of the COVID-19 pandemic has been named today. Go2Sky (6G), the Slovakian-based charter carrier, has announced that it will cease all operations at the end of the month, following difficulties in the aviation market.

Head of Go2Sky Daniel Ferjanček made the announcement today, however, it is believed he has not ruled out the possibility of the airline returning in the future once the air transport market has had time to recover.

All four of the airline Boeing 737-800 will be returned to their respective lessors, with all 150 employees having their contracts terminated.

Go2Sky Airline, OM-GTD, Boeing 737-46J. Photo: Wiki COmmons

Go2Sky over the Years

The company, founded back in 2014, has gone on to serve many carriers over the years, with contracts for Transavia, Corendon, Vueling, Smartwings, and Enter air. However, despite the airline showing a profit in the last two years, it has been unable to survive the crushing blow of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company’s planes where used increasing by LOT. The latter required 6G’s services over the last year after the Boeing 737 MAX was grounded worldwide, leaving a gap in its fleet and straining the airline’s services and routes without the use of the Go2Sky planes.

Back in February, the company had announced that it would be reinforcing the Polish carrier Enter air’s charter carrier fleet for the second consecutive summer. The plans were to operate two of its plants for the Spring/ Summer of 2020, with a contract signed for the periods of 1 April and 1 May until 31 October 2020.

It is not yet clear what the future of the planes that were signed on for this agreement will be. There is also much uncertainty over how Go2Sky will deal with the removal of its aircraft from the agreements and returned to their lessors.

Go2Sky Boeing 737-4Q8. Photo: Wiki Commons

European Airlines Woes

This announcement follows a troubling week for European aviation, as despite the positive signs of growth from Wizz Air, many carriers are continuing to struggle. easyJet is one of the largest, having to announce the closure of three UK bases.

Announcements such as these are something that no one wants to hear. Just last week IATA published a document calling for European governments to put forward an agreed plan for border reopenings to help save companies like Go2Sky for having to make decisions such as this.

This is a developing story.