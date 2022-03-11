DALLAS – SkyWest Airlines (OO) recently notified the US Department of Transportation (DoT) of its intention to stop serving 29 regional airports. The airline needs to receive authorization from the DoT in order to terminate air service, as these routes are registered as Essential Air Service (EAS).

The 29 affected airports are:

Alamosa (ALS) and Pueblo (PUB), in Colorado

Cape Girardeau (CGI), Fort Leonard Wood (TBN), and Joplin (JLN) in Missouri

Decatur (DEC) in Illinois

Devils Lake (DVL) and Jamestown (JMS) in North Dakota

Dodge City (DDC), Hays (HYS), Liberal (LBL), and Salina (SLN) in Kansas

Eau Claire (EAU) in Wisconsin

Fort Dodge (FOD), Mason City (MCW), and Sioux City (SUX) in Iowa

Hattiesburg (PIB) and Meridian (MEI) in Mississipi

Houghton (CMX) and Muskegon (MKG) in Michigan

Johnstown (JST) in Pennsylvania

Kearney (EAR), North Platte (LBF), and Scottsbluff (BFF) in Nebraska

Lewisburg (LWB) in West Virginia

Paducah (PAH) in Kentucky

Shenandoah Valley (SHD) in Virginia

Victoria (VCT) in Texas

According to the airline, the cancellations are due to a pilot shortage. Since the beginning of the recovery from COVID, it has been a major issue for regional carriers. Indeed, Airways reported in December 2021 that United Express (UA) had to ground 100 aircraft for the same reasons.

According to Airline Weekly, an OO spokesperson explained that these cancellations are due to “an ongoing pilot staffing imbalance across the industry.” He added that the airline remains “committed to remaining flexible and adjusting our plans if the situation improves more quickly than currently expected.”

Many regional airports are affected in the US. Map: airlinedata.com

EAS Airports

The US DoT created the EAS regulations to ensure that small communities maintained their air service. The DoT subsidizes airlines that serve these airports. It allows the route to be profitable for the airline while ensuring reasonable fares for passengers. OO operates many of these routes using small regional jets, such as the CRJ200 or the ERJ135-145.

With the current pilot shortage, regional airlines tend to operate bigger aircraft, such as the E-170, CRJ-700, or CRJ-900. Indeed, the airlines want to fly as many passengers as possible, but with a lack of pilots. Airlines, therefore, tend to use bigger aircraft more than smaller ones. This explains why these small routes were the first affected by this shortage.

However, EAS routes are subject to special regulations, as there is a commitment to serving the community. Indeed, an airline wanting to stop operating an EAS route has to notify the DoT 90 days in advance. The airline then needs to get clearance from the DoT before leaving the airport. OO will therefore keep operating these routes until at least June 10, 2022.

The affected routes are all from a small regional airport to a major hub, such as Denver (DEN). Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

Regional Airports Facing Major Issues

Of the 29 airports affected by these changes, 28 do not have any other air service. It means many airports will be left without any commercial service. According to the Star-Herald, BFF director Raul Aguallo expects the DoT to give OO a holding order, requiring the airline to honor existing contracts.

Aguallo added, “We are going to be proactive and start looking for a new carrier immediately”. Indeed, airports have to hurry if they only have three months to find a solution. Some airports hope OO will keep operating the route until a transition with another carrier.

These new cancellations show how big the pilot shortage issue is for regional carriers. Stopping operations on EAS routes is not an easy task, and OO may have some issues with the DoT concerning these routes.

Featured image: OO has over 200 CRJ200 in its fleet, serving small regional airports. Photo: Mateo Skinner/Airways