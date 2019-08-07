30 Years of Business: SkyWest Purchases Seven Embraer E175s

MIAMI — In an endorsement of over 30 years of business with Embraer, SkyWest has purchased an additional seven E175 regional jets to be operated on behalf of Delta Air Lines.

The announcement was accompanied with the release of new flying agreements with Delta, adding six used E175 aircraft to its multi-year flying contract with the airline.

The value of the order amounts to around $340 million USD (based on 2019 list prices) and the aircraft are to be delivered with the 70-seat configuration. The planes are expected to be delivered by the fourth quarter of 2019.

Embraer included the seven aircraft in its second-quarter backlog under an “undisclosed” customer line item. Including the new order, SkyWest has purchased over 160 E175s in total since 2013.

Long Track Together

The two corporations have a long history of collaboration, with SkyWest being an early operator of the Embraer EMB 120 turboprop aircraft.

Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets in the under the 150-seat category, making its aircraft a common feature of regional carriers such as SkyWest.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company of SkyWest Airlines and SkyWest Leasing. SkyWest Airlines conducts regional flights on behalf of United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, and Alaska Airlines.

The St. George, Utah-based company operates over 500 aircraft on around 2,500 daily flights to 250 destinations across North America, carrying 38 million passengers every year. The company has operated for almost 50 years and boasts a workforce of over 13,000 employees.

SkyWest announces this order after coming off a strong second-quarter showing, beating EPS estimates by $0.11 USD with $1.71 USD EPS.

The company’s net earnings increased 19.7% year-over-year, as the carrier continues to impress in a time when most airlines are struggling with the reverberations of the Boeing 737 MAX scandal.

SkyWest has expressed that it plans to modernize its service fleet and restructure its operations in the coming quarters. In order to accomplish these goals, the regional airliner looks to reduce its 50-seat commercial jet fleet and increase orders for the E175, expanding its partnership with the Brazilian OEM.