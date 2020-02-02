SkyWest Inks Order For 20 Embraer E175 Jets

MIAMI – The Brazilian aircraft manufacturer, Embraer, celebrated an order for 20 E175 aircraft for the U.S. domestic airline SkyWest, valued at $972 million based on 2019 list prices.

This order will bring SkyWest’s total backlog for E175 aircraft to over 180 planes. These aircraft are due to arrive at SkyWest’s fleet by the second half of 2020.

The aircraft will be configured with 76 seats and will be operated on behalf of American Eagle. These will also be the first E175s that SkyWest will use with the Dallas-based carrier.

“Embraer and SkyWest enjoy a partnership marked by a longstanding history of service to the mainline carriers, and we relish the opportunity to break new ground,” said Charlie Hills, Embraer’s VP for Sales & Marketing in North America.

“Today we are excited to announce that these 20 new aircraft will be the first E-Jets operated by SkyWest within the American Airlines network.”

American Eagle (SkyWest Airlines) Bombardier CRJ-200 (Credits: Author)

Chip Childs, President, and CEO at SkyWest declared that he is “pleased to continue advancing our position in the industry with this latest order of new Embraer aircraft. We appreciate the longstanding partnership with Embraer and look forward to operating this outstanding aircraft for all four of our mainline partners.”

We are excited to announce our first @embraer E175s for @AmericanAir coming this year! SkyWest today announced a new agreement to operate 20 new E175s for American! pic.twitter.com/7NdKyfFeVl — SkyWest Airlines (@SkyWestAirlines) January 30, 2020

SkyWest operates nearly 500 regional aircraft for four mainline U.S. airlines: American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

SkyWest uses a mix of Bombardier CRJs and Embraer E-Jets for these airlines. The carrier has also ordered for 100 Mitsubishi M90 aircraft, otherwise now known as the Mitsubishi SpaceJet after the Japanese planemaker rebranded the aircraft at last year’s Paris Airshow.