MIAMI – SkyWest Airlines (OO) has been granted new, three-year contracts under the Essential Air Service (EAS) program at the Department of Transportation (DOT) to operate to both Johnstown (JST), Pennsylvania and Victoria (VCT), Texas. The carrier will replace Boutique Air (4B) on these routes as their contract with the DOT is set to expire today.

Beginning on November 1, OO will receive a US$3.4m annual subsidy to operate 12 weekly round trips between JST to Chicago O’Hare (ORD) and/or Washington Dulles (DCA) and a US$3.2m annual subsidy to operate 12 weekly flights between VCT and Houston Intercontinental (IAH).

The service to JST is expected to begin on December 3 and that to VCT on November 10, both to be operated by the Bombardier CRJ-200.

N476SS Boutique AIr PC-12 Photo: Ryan Scottini

A Replacement

While 4B will keep operating the services until OO takes over, the new contracts mark and end to the operations of the airline connecting JST to Pittsburg International (PIT) and Baltimore (BWI) and VCT to IAH with an array of Pilatus PC-12 aircraft.

4B while losing the two routes recently added another two to their network and OO is set to add more Embraer E175 jets to their fleet, leaving both airlines in relatively stable positions following the contract.

Featured image: Johnnyw3 – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0

