MIAMI – The United States Department of Transportation (DOT) has denied a request made by IBC Airways (II) and Skyway Enterprises (KI) to operate charter cargo flights to Havana (HAV).

Both airlines claimed their flights would be acceptable under humanitarian grounds, delivering small packages with food, medicine, hygiene items, and medical supplies.

Since October 13, charter flights for both US and foreign airlines to operate charter flights between the US and Cuba have been suspended.

IBC Airways SAAB 340 Freighter at MIA Photo: © Max Taubman – @maximumaviation

A Request Denied

II and KI had hoped to take advantage of exceptions for “licensed charter flights for emergency medical purposes, search and rescue, and other travel deemed to be of interest to the United States.”

However, the DOT indicated that they received instruction from the State Department saying that “the requests did not fall within the specified exceptions and that granting the requested authority would not be in the foreign policy interests of the United States.”

Without approval, the future of the potential charter flights remains unclear.