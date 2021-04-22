MIAMI – Ukrainian LCC SkyUp (PQ) will join the race and start flying to London-Luton (LTN) from June 24 as it continues to expand its European network.

SkyUp Airlines presents a schedule of three-times-weekly flights on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday, departing from Kyiv-Boryspil Airport (KBP) at 08:00 and arriving in LTN at 09:25. The return flight leaves LTN at 10:25 and arrives KBP at 15:40, the flights being operated by a B737-800NG aircraft. All times are local.

Photo: SkyUp Airlines UR-SQI Boeing 737-900ER | Credits: Roland Rimoczi/Airways

Stiff Competition ahead

On this run, PQ faces direct competition from Ukraine International (PS), which flies to London-Heathrow (LHR) and Gatwick (LGW) from KBP, indirectly from Wizz Air UK (W9) proposing services from LTN to Kyiv (IEV), Lviv (LWO), and from Ryanair which is also present with routes from LTN to KBP and plans to add Stansted (STN) to LWO later in the season.

The airline is showing a rapid network expansion proposing domestic flights to Odesa (ODS), Kharkiv (HRK), Zaporizhzhia (OZH), and LWO and an extensive list of destinations both in Europe, the Middle East, and the Balkans. According to Ukrinform website, during March 2021 PQ has operated 708 flights out of which 536 are charters, plus 300 when compared to February, and carried a total of 127,661 passengers out of which 27,176 on scheduled services.