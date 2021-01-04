MIAMI – SkyUp Airlines (PQ) has been given the green light to operate 11 new international services in2021, including adding three more destinations in Germany from Kyiv, Ukraine.

Ukraine’s State Aviation Administration has approved eight route launches from Kyiv Borispol (KBP) alongside one each from Lviv (LWO), Odessa (ODS) and Zaporizhia (OZH) (OZH). According to routesonline.com, the clearance arrives days after two new Turkish routes had been opened and Bulgaria flights had been resumed.

SkyUp UR-SQD CDG 48816302787. Photo: Wiki Commons

Other Frequencies

Also today, the LCC was authorized by KBP for three weekly flights to Stansted, London (STN). The authority also issued approvals for flights in Germany and in Podgorica (TGD), in Montenegro, to Hamburg (HAM), Hannover (HAJ), and Nuremberg (NUE) starting on March 28. Service will be three weekly apart from KBP-NUE, which will be served with two flights per week.

The routes to Ostrava (OSR) and Brno (BRQ) were approved for the Czech Republic from April 23 and 25 respectively and were cleared to operate a twice-weekly KBP-Marseille (MRS) route starting April 6. The government also provided the lead in the LWO and ODS routes to Munich (MUC) and the OZH routes to Berlin (BER). All three routes will take place twice-weekly and were approved from 28 March.

In December, PQ announced that it intends to start a KBP-Stuttgart (STR) two-weekly service on 29 March and a KBP-Dusseldorf (DUS) three-weekly service on 28 May. Last month the airline also resumed flights from KBP-Sofia (SOF) and began two new routes from LWO and ODS to Istanbul (IST).

Featured image:【似曾相识燕归来】PQ3209 UR-SQG. Photo. Wiki Commons.

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews and more. Use the discount code ‘AIRWAYSONE’ for some money off your purchase.