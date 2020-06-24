SkyTeam Launches SkyCare&Protect Pledge

MIAMI – The SkyTeam airline alliance has announced that all 19 member airlines have joined together to commit to the SkyCare&Protect pledge.

Under the pledge, airlines will have new personal safety measures in place to protect customers and employees in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PHOTO: Shon Fridman

Committed to Customers

The pledge was announced June 22, 2020, on the 20th anniversary of the alliance. SkyTeam chairperson Walter Cho had the following to say about the alliance’s outlook on the current state of the world:

“20 years ago today, SkyTeam was founded with the promise to care more about our customers. Although the world and our industry have drastically changed in the last six months, initiatives such as SkyCare&Protect are a shining example of the alliance’s commitment to look after customers when they travel across SkyTeam’s network.”

CEO and Managing Director Kristin Colvile chimed in as well, reassuring customers that SkyTeam and all 19 member airlines has always held passenger safety as a top priority.

PHOTO: Luca Flores

Five Levels of Care and Protection

The SkyCare&Protect pledge is broken down into five separate layers, containing a total of 15 measures to enhance personal safety.

To implement the pledge, SkyTeam worked with organizations such as the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), International Air Transport Association (IATA), and the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC).

The first of the five are named “Ready to Fly,” which has digitized various steps of the passenger’s journey, minimizing contact with others and reduces the need to touch high-contact surfaces.

The second layer is known as “Cleaned.” All 19 SkyTeam carriers have committed to new aircraft cleaning measures, such as frequent aircraft disinfecting, increased cleaning of high-touch surfaces, and providing cleaning wipes to passengers.

The third layer, “Protected,” ensures proper spacing for social distancing at the member airlines’ hub airports through the use of special floor markings, signage, and controlled queues.

Next is the “Screened'” layer, in which member airlines may conduct their own passenger health checks, within local regulatory and governmental requirements.

The fifth and final layer is known as “Informed.” All SkyTeam carriers are committed to keeping the latest information up to date on their websites, in order to allow passengers to make well-educated decisions regarding their travel plans.

PHOTO: Luca Flores

Looking Forward to a Better Tomorrow

With the SkyCare&Protect pledge, the SkyTeam alliance and all 19 member airlines wish to constantly reassure customers that they always have been, and continue to be their top priority.

For a more in-depth look into SkyCare&Protect, the procedure is drawn out in the graphic below. The alliance also invites you to visit their website for more information.

PHOTO: SkyTeam