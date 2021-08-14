MIAMI – Chilean-based low-cost airline SKY (H2), formerly known as SKY Airline, presented in the cold and murky morning of August 12 its first Airbus A321-251nx at its maintenance base located inside Arturo Merino Benitez Airport (SCL).

The type is the first A321neo, registered CC-DCA, c/n 10532, to operate in Chile and the first one flying in the Americas.

The A321neo in Detail

This airliner has a high-density capacity of 238 seats, the second worldwide after the Israeli ARKIA, and is also the first of three of the type to be received by SKY in 2021. These airliners have LEAP-1A engines with 32,000 lb of thrust.

These high-density airliners are to be used mainly inside Chile (La Serena, Concepción, Punta Arenas from Santiago) and to neighboring countries (Argentina, Perú) replacing smaller capacity aircraft: more passengers with upgraded fuel consumption and thus, more eco-friendly operations.





It is expected that SKY should receive two more of the type (registered CC-DCB and CC-DCC) in the current year, while the remaining must be A321-XLR from 2022. There are yet to be delivered- five more A320neo this year also.

SKY is the second-largest airline in the country behind flag-carrier LATAM Airlines and the first airline to operate under a low-cost model in the country. It serves international routes to Argentina, Brazil, Peru, and Uruguay. It also operates charter flights in Chile and South America and domestic flights within Peru.

Article written by Álvaro Romero.