MIAMI – Sky Express (GQ), an airline with a brand new jet fleet, has started flying from Athens (ATH) to the prized island of Rhodes.

Sky Express offers services to the Greek island of Rhodes (RHO), the latest addition to the flights for Thessaloniki (SKG) and Heraklion (HER) already in operation. This new daily service to the former island of Rhodes contributes to making the Dodecanese one of the main developers of Greek tourism.

The flight departs ATH at 10:15 and reaches RHO at 11:15, the return leaves at 11:55 to land in ATH at 12:55, all local time. The number of weekly flights is planned to increase at two daily effective June 2021.

Sky Express ATR42 SX-TWO – Photo : Alberto Cucini/Airways

Flights to Europe Mainland Planned for June 2021

Besides starting domestic services, GQ has firm plans to develop as an international carrier. Besides the flight to Larnaca (LCA), which started on March 15, the GQ reservations website shows daily flights to Brussels (BRU) starting June 2, Paris (CDG), Nantes (NTE), and Lyon (LYS) all effective June 5.

The carrier, headquartered in Eleftherios Venizelos Airport (ATH), is a privately-owned airline with a fleet of six Airbus A320neo out of which four were the object of a firm order, as announced by Airbus on October 14, 2020, and two leased from ACG – Aviation Capital Group. According to Planespotter’s website, GQ also operates a fleet of 10 ATR42/72.

Featured image: Sky Express Airbus A320-200N SX-IOG – Photo : John Levaiditis/Airways

