MIAMI – Airlines around the world continue to find niche opportunities during the pandemic. Italian start-up carrier Sky Alps, based in the South Tyrolean city of Bolzano (BZO), is the latest to announce growth.

CEO Josef Gostner tells local newspaper Aldo Adige that the airline will launch service to four new destinations from Dec. 15: Amsterdam, Brussels, Copenhagen, and London.

Sky Alps has a fleet of two 78-passenger De Havilland DHC-8-Q400s operated by Malta-based Luxwing, Ltd. (BN).

Current or upcoming destinations include Olbia, Parma, and Rome Fiumicino (Italy), Ibiza (Spain), and Berlin and Dusseldorf (Germany).

Map: Sky Alps

A Local Globetrotter

The carrier is a champion of the Italian Alps, Skyalps explains on its website:



“The Alps are some of the most beautiful and most prized places to live in the world. We are their ambassador, and as such, we look forward to welcoming each and every person who wants to pay their respect, love, and attention to this wonderful world and get to know it. We see ourselves as local globetrotters and avid aviators, whose love for far-off lands and cultures is just the same as for our Alps.”

Sky Alps Dash-8. Photo: Sky Alps