DALLAS – Beginning in March, Singapore Airlines (SQ) will resume the world’s second-longest flight between Singapore (SIN) and Newark (EWR).

Following the restart of service, the airline will operate three daily flights to New York City. SQ will use the Airbus A350-900ULR, which has 67 business class seats and 94 premium economy seats. The trip is 9,523 miles.

Singapore Airlines will continue to operate the fifth-freedom flight between Singapore, Frankfurt, and New York-JFK in addition to the world’s two longest flights, SQ22 and SQ21 between Singapore and Newark and SQ24 and SQ23 between Singapore and New York-JFK, the latter crossing 9,537 miles.

Featured image: Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR at JFK. Photo: Kochan Kleps/airways

Comments from Singapore Airlines

The airline says, “This will be the first time that SIA will operate three daily services to the city and is part of the Airline’s continued efforts to strengthen its connectivity between the United States and Singapore.”

The third longest flight in the world is operated by Qantas (QF) from Perth (PER) to London (LHR), crossing 9,010 miles / with a Boeing 787-9 (resumes March 27, 2022).

The Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 have been the backbone of many airlines’ long-haul fleets in the last decade, and the types are excellent for both airlines and customers.

These aircraft have an extremely long-range and can make nonstop journeys that previous generations of aircraft could not, and lower capacity prior generation planes (such as the Boeing 747), which opens up more market opportunities; it’s far easier to fill 200 seats profitably than it is to fill 400 seats profitably.

Additionally, these aircraft are extremely cost-effective, with per-passenger fuel consumption much lower than earlier models.