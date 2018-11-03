Singapore To Launch Nonstop Flights To Seattle

LONDON — New non-stop flights from Singapore to Seattle with Airbus A350-900s will become a reality from September 3, 2019.

Last week, we published an article where we believed that the new flights to the Emerald City were being pondered by the Asian carrier.

Singapore Airlines has now confirmed that will launch this service next year, initially on a three times per week basis on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, before adding an extra Sunday flight starting October 2019.

The Seattle market is part of an expansion strategy by Singapore Airlines to increase frequencies in the United States by 42%, which is the largest expansion in the carrier’s American history.

This new flight will complement the airline’s other US destinations, namely Houston (IAD), Los Angeles (LAX), New York (JFK), Newark (EWR), and San Francisco (SFO).

Commenting on the new route was Goh Choon Phong, Singapore’s Chief Executive Officer, who underlined how important the U.S. market is to the airline.

“Our new nonstop flights to Seattle are another demonstration of our commitment to expand our operations in the important U.S. market and grow our network reach,” he said.

Seattle, Space Needle

“The new services will also further strengthen the Singapore hub by providing customers faster and more convenient connectivity from key markets such as Southeast Asia, South Asia and Australasia to North America.”

The Airbus A350-900 seats 42 passengers in Business Class, 24 in Premium Economy and 187 in Economy Class.

Subject to governmental approvals, SQ27 will depart Seattle at 10:40L, before arriving into Singapore at 17:30L the next day.

The return, SQ28 will depart at 09:25L, arriving into Seattle at 09:05L the same day.

Nonstop Services To The US Are Back

Singapore Airlines recently introduced daily nonstop flights between Singapore and the United States after a six-year hiatus.

The carrier is now flying nonstop to Newark, San Francisco, and by the end of this week, to Los Angeles, all thanks to the new Airbus A350-900s that the carrier has recently taken delivery of, including the ULR variant that allowed it to reach Newark in one tank.

The route to Seattle is nowhere near in length as the journey to Newark. Flying nonstop to Seattle would put the total range at roughly 8,000 miles, whereas the trip to Newark spans at 9,500 miles.

Singapore Airlines might consider, in fact, using its regular A350-900s with which flies to San Francisco, nonstop.

Back in September, Airbus delivered its first Ultra Long Range (ULR) variant of the A350-900 to Singapore Airlines, with which the airline re-launched nonstop flights between Singapore and Newark.

The aircraft embarked on a super long delivery flight from Toulouse to Singapore through the Polar islands of Svalbard and Scandinavia, flying for 16 hours and 24 minutes.

Services between SIN and LAX, albeit shorter than the nonstop flights to EWR, will have a frequency increase from seven weekly to ten weekly from November 28 this year.

“Our US services have always been popular with our customers and we are pleased to be able to provide even more travel options with the launch of non-stop flights between Singapore and Los Angeles, and an increase in frequency on the existing non-stop Singapore-San Francisco route,” said Goh Choon Phong at the time of the increase announcement.

By the end of the year, the carrier will be operating up to 53 flights per week from the United States, including 27 nonstop U.S.-Singapore servi ces.

The Seattle flights next year will bring the count to 57 weekly, representing a significant step for Singapore Airlines to conquer its global ambitions.

It will be interesting to see what other routes in the U.S. the carrier will be placing its eyes on. With the added range that the A350-900ULR provides, new destinations in America might soon become a reality.