Miami – Singapore Airlines (SQ) today announced that it will bring back service to New York starting November 9, 2020. The airline will launch non-stop flights between Singapore (SIN) and John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK). Previously SIN operated out of Newark.

The airline will operate the Airbus A350-900 on the route. It will be configured with 42 Business Class, 24 Premium Economy Class, and 187 Economy Class seats. The JFK flight covers a distance of 9,537 miles (15,348 km), three miles farther than the distance to Newark. The route continues to be the longest scheduled flight.

According to a company press release, SIA anticipates significant cargo demand from the New York metro area. The new JFK service will provide the only non-stop air cargo link from the US. Northeast to Singapore, which serves as a regional distribution hub for many major U.S.-based companies.

The airline’s services to New York will benefit from the growing number of transfer passengers who transit via Singapore’s Changi Airport. The flights will depart from JFK’s Terminal 4 where Singapore’s business-class passengers have access to the Swiss lounge.

Photo: Brando Farris

JFK Schedule

SIN will conduct the flights on the following schedule:

SQ24 Singapore to New York JFK departing 2:25 AM arriving 7:30AM

SQ23 New York JFK to Singapore departing 10:30 PM arriving 6:10AM (+2 days)

The flight to the U.S. is blocked at 18hr 5min and will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. The flight to Singapore is blocked at 18hr 40min and will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. This means that two days per week, the plane will be on the ground in New York for 15 hours, while one day per week it will be on the ground for 39 hours.

SIA also operates non-stop services in Los Angeles. It will continue to review its operations to the United States before deciding to reinstate services to other U.S. destinations.

Photo: Luca Flores

Comments from Singapore Airlines

“Operating these flights between Singapore and New York’s JFK International Airport represents an important step in the rebuilding of our global network,” said Mr. Lee Lik Hsin, executive vice president commercial for Singapore Airlines.

“Non-stop ultra-long services are the bedrock of our services to the key U.S. market. We will continue to ramp up existing services and reinstate other points as the demand for both passenger and cargo services return.”

“Despite the challenging times for the airline industry, there are some early signs of optimism about a recovery in air travel,” he continued. “Our customers say that they are increasingly confident about air travel, given the robust health and safety measures that are in place, as well as testing regimes to protect them and our staff.”

“Recent moves by countries such as Singapore, which are easing the restrictions on both transit and inbound passengers in a safe and gradual manner, are driving this optimism.”