MIAMI – Singapore Airlines (SQ) will initiate Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft operations on flights to Phuket from March 4, 2021, ending SilkAir’s (MI) 30-year existence as an independent national arm of SQ. The merger of the airlines was confirmed earlier in 2018.

According to sbr.com, s nine B737-800 NG aircraft progressively go to the SQ fleet, More MI routes will also integrate into its network. To clarify, flights to Paddy Seri Begawan from March 1 are integrating to SQ. This will also encourage the SQ to operate the aircraft within its current network, beginning with Brunei in March 2021.

Back in November 2014, Boeing and MI celebrated the delivery of the carrier’s first Next-Generation 737-800. The delivery also marked the start of the Singapore-based airline’s transition to an all-Boeing fleet. Over the coming years, Boeing planned to deliver a total of 23 737-800s and 31 737 MAX 8s to SilkAir.

SilkAir Boeing 737-800NG. Photo: boeing

Improved Passenger Service

Singapore Airlines confirmed that the B737-800 NG would also have 12 business and 150 economy class seats. In addition, customers should look forward to a step up to SQ’s in-flight offering suite on regional routes. As a result, This includes the world-class service provided by SQ cabin crew, expanded food and drink choices, and KrisWorld on-flight entertainment via a web-based platform.

“The introduction of the 737-800 NG will bring seamless travel experience on our regional routes,” said Goh Choon Phong, CEO of SIA. “The integration also enables us to be dynamic and flexible in aircraft operation in support of our fleet and network strategic plan.” Goh Choon Phong said. MI will fully integrate into the parent airline by Fiscal 2021/22.

