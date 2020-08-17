MIAMI – The Ministry of Transport of Singapore (MOT) and the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) announced today that the Singapore Government will allocate an additional S$187m to the country’s ailing aviation sector.

According to the Press Release, the Government will extend the support measures in the Stabilisation and Support Package and the Enhanced Aviation Support Package for the sector.

The budget will be allocated to extend the support from November 2020 to March 2021.

The S$187m support extension will provide continued cost relief through landing and parking rebates, and rent relief, for airlines, ground handlers, cargo agents, and other airport partners at Changi Airport (SIN) and Seletar Airport (XSP).

Funding support to Singapore carriers

The Government will also continue to provide funding support to Singapore carriers to rebuild our air connectivity to the world, which is critical to preserving our relevance as a global hub.

The details of the extended cost relief measures are as follows:

For Airlines

• 10% landing charge rebate for all scheduled passenger flights landing in Singapore;

• 50% rebate on rental paid for airlines’ lounges and offices within Changi Airport and Seletar Airport terminal buildings; and

• 100% rebate on aircraft parking charges at Changi Airport and Seletar Airport.

For Ground Handlers

• 50% rebate on rental paid for ground handling companies’ lounges and offices within Changi Airport and Seletar Airport terminal buildings.

For Cargo Sector

• 10% landing charge rebate for all scheduled freighter flights landing in Singapore; and

• 20% rebate on rental paid by cargo agents tenanted in the Changi Airfreight Centre (CAC).

CAAS Steps up Precautionary COVID-19 Measures for Air Crew

Air Crew (Pilots and cabin Crew) of Singapore carriers who return from overseas from 20 August 2020 will have to undergo COVID-19 testing on top of the stringent health and safety protocols earlier put in place by the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS).

Existing protocols have been effective in keeping air crew of Singapore carriers safe as there have been no positive COVID-19 cases among air crew of Singapore carriers for more than three months.

However, there is a need for continued vigilance and COVID-19 testing will provide added assurance for crew, their families and the general public that any imported infection can be quickly detected, and given necessary medical treatment promptly.

Early detection of any positive cases will also minimise chances of community transmission.

The air Crew will be tested using the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, which is the testing standard used globally to diagnose if someone is currently infected with the COVID-19 virus.