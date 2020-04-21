Singapore Airlines Extends Cancelations Through May

MIAMI – Following its cut in capacity in April, Singapore Airlines (SQ) announces the cuts will remain during its May schedule due to current low travel demand and government bans.

The carrier already reduced its schedule by 96% and grounded 138 SIA and SilkAir aircraft of its fleet of 147. Regarding the prior cancelations, the company did not mention when those services would be resumed.

Flights that continue operative

Singapore Airlines will only fly from/to Singapore, 15 direct routes from/to Los Angeles in the US; Bangkok, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Chongqing, Seoul, Shanghai, Tokyo (Narita) in Asia; Sydney in Pacific; and London, Frankfurt, Zurich in Europe.

However, all the operations throughout May are subject to regulatory approval as the situation of the COVID-19 may change, added the airline.

While the affected costumers will retain the full value of their May tickets as flight credits that can be used for rebookings until June 2021, they will also be awarded during the new purchase with bonus flight credits according to their original cabin class.

Previously, SIA Group, owner of the carrier, said that it would implement measures on credit lines, staff and aircraft manufacturers commitments to ensure company’s liquidity.