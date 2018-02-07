Singapore Airshow: ATR Scores $100 Million Deal with Bangkok Airways

MIAMI — The Singapore Airshow started with a US $100 million aircraft order made by Bangkok Airways for four ATR 72-600s turboprop aircraft.

Asia’s boutique airline has been operating the aircraft type for over two decades. It has increased its ATR fleet, from eight aircraft in early-2014 to the current 15.

According to the airline, the modernization and harmonization process of its regional fleet has helped them to develop new routes and increase frequency across its domestic and regional network. The new order will enable them to continue with the plan.

Bangkok Airways currently operates a fleet of 15 ATR aircrafts, nine ATR 72-600s, and six ATR 72-500s that are being progressively replaced with the introduction of the new ATR -600s. Deliveries of these four new planes, configured with 70-seats, will take place between October 2018 and March 2019.

“The ATRs have proven, for years, to be the right aircraft to create new routes and efficiently expanding regional networks. The progressive harmonization of our regional fleet with ATR 72-600s brings our high-end customers the best standards of comfort, and further consolidates ourselves as Asia’s Boutique Airline,” said Christophe Clarenc, Bangkok Airways’ Senior Vice President – Technical.

The carrier’s CFO, Anawat Leelawatwatana, declared Bangkok Airways is also considering to place an order for 20 narrowbody airliners more by the end of the year to replace its older 13 Airbus A319-100 and nine A320-200s. The airline is also expecting three A319-100 more that are remaining in order.

Also, ATR’s CEO, Christian Scherer said, “We warmly thank Bangkok Airways for their commitment and long-standing confidence towards our aircraft. ATR has experienced a dramatic growth in Asia over the last decade, and Bangkok Airways has strongly contributed to this success not only with the expansion of their fleet of ATRs but also because are a benchmark when it comes to developing networks with eco-efficient and versatile aircraft.”

“More globally, the ATR aircraft created last year some 70 new routes in Asian countries, generating over one million of additional seats and revenue opportunities for their operators. This ability to generate business opportunities is clearly a key point of our outstanding expansion in Asia,” he added.

Even though the Singapore Airshow didn’t accomplish any order on its first day, Bangkok Airways scored the first one on the show’s second day. Bangkok Airways flies to 40 destinations in 11 countries.