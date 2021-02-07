MIAMI – In April of last year, Boeing announced that its 1000th 787 Dreamliner would be delivered to Singapore Airlines (SQ). Up until now, however, the aircraft is yet to be delivered.

The 1000th Boeing 787 Dreamliner with registration PK-CLC performed its first flight, prior to its delivery to SQ. However, it still remains on the ground at Boeing’s factory

The Boeing 787 was first released in 2007 and is one of Boeing’s newest jets. Nicknamed the “Dreamliner”, the Boeing 787 is an efficient long-haul aircraft. The type has however had many issues with its engine in the past 14 years of production. With its advanced technologies and low fuel burn, it is said that with the Dreamliner, Boeing was “too early for its time.”

Photo source: Wikimedia Commons

Singapore Airline’s Boeing 787-10 Order

Singapore Airlines was founded in 1947, and is based on a sunny island in Singapore. The airline has a variety of Boeing and Airbus aircraft in their fleet, with more to come soon. In 2013 SQ committed to acquiring 30 Boeing 787-10s to further improve their long-haul flight products. In 2018, it was to launch customers for the aircraft, after delivery.

Travel Radar reported that earlier in 2020, the delivery of the 1000th Boeing 787 was delayed due to COVID-19 and for the past 10 months, the aircraft has been parked on the ground in South Carolina, USA. The delivery date for the type is still unknown, but will likely be sent over to SQ in the next two years.

This is an indicator that the recovery from the pandemic will be a lengthy process for airlines in the coming years.

Featured image source: Singapore Airlines

