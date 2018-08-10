Singapore Airlines Upgrades California: Nonstop LAX, More SFO

MIAMI — Singapore Airlines (SQ) will launch several nonstop flights from Los Angeles (LAX) to Singapore (SIN) with its new Airbus A350-900ULR (Ultra-Long-Range) in November this year.

The airline will also increase its current daily nonstop San Francisco (SFO) service to 10 times per week, providing 53 weekly operations that connect the U.S. with Singapore by the end of 2018, including Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and its newest and world’s longest commercial route by air to New York (EWR)-Singapore.

Connecting you to the world, with non-stop flights to Los Angeles and increased frequency of non-stop flights to San Francisco. Find out more: https://t.co/p7QUk887Wq pic.twitter.com/L0HRpNw3a5 — Singapore Airlines (@SingaporeAir) July 11, 2018

“Our US services have always been popular with our customers and we are pleased to be able to provide even more travel options with the launch of non-stop flights between Singapore and Los Angeles, and an increase in frequency on the existing non-stop Singapore-San Francisco route,” said Singapore Airlines CEO, Goh Choon Phong.

“Together with our nonstop flights between Singapore and New York that will launch in October, SIA will redefine the convenience of traveling between Singapore and the United States, delivering on our promise to constantly enhance the travel experience of our customers,” he added.

SIA is set to be the world’s launch operator of the Airbus A350-900ULR, with already seven aircraft on firm order with Airbus.

According to the airline, the A350-900ULR will feature a two-class layout and seat 161 passengers, consisting of 67 Business Class seats and 94 Premium Economy Class seats. It expects to take delivery of the first ultra-long-range in September

SIA’s current 21 A350-900s are configured in a three-class layout with 42 Business Class, 24 Premium Economy Class, and 187 Economy Class seats. The carrier has also 46 extra aircraft including the seven ULR variants.

Los Angeles (LAX) A350-900ULR Flight Schedules

Flight SQ37 from Los Angeles to Singapore will begin on November 2, 2018. The route will initially be served thrice weekly, departing Los Angeles on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Daily services will commence from November 9, 2018, following the entry into service from an additional A350-900ULR aircraft.

Additional three weekly services will commence from December 7, 2018, as SQ35, lifting total non-stop flights between Los Angeles and Singapore to 10 times per week.

Northern Winter (to March 30, 2019 ) SQ38 Singapore-Los Angeles Initially operated Wednesday , Friday , Sunday . Daily operations will commence from November 9 8:45 PM SIN 7:55 PM PST SQ37 Los Angeles-Singapore Initially operated Wednesday , Friday , Sunday . Daily operations will commence from November 9 10:25 PM PST 8:15 AM SIN (+2) SQ36 Singapore-Los Angeles Wednesday , Friday , Sunday 8:20 AM SIN 7:30 AM PST SQ35 Los Angeles-Singapore Wednesday , Friday , Sunday 9:15 AM PST 7:05 PM SIN (+1)

*All times local. Flight schedules are subject to slots and regulatory approvals.

San Francisco (SFO) A350-900ULR Flight Schedules

SIA will also be increasing frequency on the existing San Francisco-Singapore route with three more weekly services, starting on November 28, 2018.

The three extra flights will operate as SQ33, departing every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday to Singapore and will complement current daily SQ31 nonstop services.

San Francisco will also be served 17 times weekly with SIA’s existing daily one-stop service to Singapore via Hong Kong.

Northern Winter (to March 30, 2019 ) SQ34 Singapore-San Francisco Wednesday , Friday , Sunday 3:20 PM SIN 1:50 PM PST SQ33 San Francisco-Singapore Wednesday , Friday , Sunday 8:10 PM PST 5:40 AM SIN (+2)

*All times local. Flight schedules are subject to slots and regulatory approvals.

Seoul (ICN) Flight Schedules

Following Los Angeles-Singapore routes addition, SIA’s current one-stop flight to SIN via Seoul will cease on November 30, 2018.

Seoul-Singapore frequency will remain at four daily flights with the introduction of a new Seoul-Singapore return flight from December 1, 2018, operating as flight SQ611.

Northern Winter (to March 30, 2019 ) Flight Number Days of Operation Time of Departure Time of Arrival SQ612 Singapore-Seoul Daily 2:30 AM SIN 9:50 AM KST SQ611 Seoul-Singapore Daily 12:40 PM KST 6:25 PM SIN

*All times local. Flight schedules are subject to slots and regulatory approvals.