Singapore Airlines To Launch Brussels Route from October 2020

LONDON – Singapore Airlines (SQ) announced on December 17th, 2019 it plans to add Brussels to their route network from October 2020.

The flights from Singapore to the Belgian capital will start on October 25th, 2020, with four flights per week. Singapore Airlines plans to deploy three Airbus A350-900s on the route.

The outbound flight, SQ304 will depart Singapore for Brussels at 23:55 on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, arriving into Brussels the following day at 06:50.

The return SQ303 will depart Brussels at 11:20 on Monday, Thursday, Fridays and Saturdays, arriving back into Singapore the following day at 06:55. All times are local.

Commenting on the news was Arnaud Feist, the CEO of Brussels Airport Company who expressed delight over welcoming the carrier to the airport.

“We are delighted to welcome Singapore Airlines to Brussels Airport. Singapore Airlines is a world-class premium carrier renowned for its excellent passenger service.”

“As a key gateway to Asia, Singapore is an important new destination in our growing Asian network. We are pleased that the flights will be operated with the Airbus A350, the most energy-efficient and silent aircraft of its kind”.

Singapore Airlines already operate to neighbouring Amsterdam in the Netherlands and Dusseldorf in Germany.

Singapore Airlines also operates a large network from Singapore to mainland Europe, with Paris in France, Barcelona in Spain, Frankfurt in Germany and Zurich in Switzerland all routes part of their network.

Brussels is another significant business destination in Europe because it’s the capital of Belgium and the capital of the European Union (EU).

SIA’s Senior Vice President Marketing Planning, Mr Tan Kai Ping commented on this route launch, offering excitement about such services.

“We are excited to launch services to Brussels – a city that is both an important economic and political hub in Europe.”

“This also represents SIA’s commitment to constantly expand our network reach and provide our customers with a more seamless travel experience.”

Singapore Airlines have already started selling tickets for the route, with bookings going live, shortly after the announcement.

For Brussels Airport, this comes as no surprise, especially with 11% of Belgian export being sent to Asia, with this trend increasing year-on-year.

The airport, in particular, has been on a roll, opening up direct flights to Beijing, Tokyo, Bangkok, Shenzhen as well as Hong Kong.

There appears to be demand for this route, as 44,000 passengers travelled between the two destinations indirectly, so for Singapore, this is a significant opportunity to grow in that market.