Singapore Airlines Will Begin Retrofitting Its A380s Before Year’s End

MIAMI — European manufacturer, Airbus, will provide cabin retrofit services to 14 Airbus A380s in Singapore Airlines’s (SIA) fleet.

The retrofit program, to be initiated at SIA Engineering Company in Singapore, will see the carrier’s recently launched cabin products installed on all its double-decker aircraft.

Moreover, the modern cabin products will debut on five new Airbus A380s to be delivered between this year and next year.

According to SIA, Services by Airbus will be accountable for Service Bulletins (SB) along with aircraft cabin parts-kit delivery.

The retrofit program is expected to start in late 2018, t, with all 14 aircraft scheduled to be completed by 2020.

Singapore Airlines’ new Airbus A380 aircraft will accommodate 471 passengers, featuring six private Suites and 78 Business Class seats on the upper deck, 44 Premium Economy Class, and 343 Economy Class seats on the main deck, and more personal space in all classes.

Laurent Martinez, Head of Services by Airbus admitted being “very pleased to have been selected by Singapore Airlines to integrate its new A380 cabin, which will offer its passengers the best and latest onboard products.”

According to Martinez, “Singapore Airlines’ trust in our retrofit competencies is a positive sign for the development of our services business, in particular in the fast-growing Asia-Pacific region,” she said.

Airbus’ Global Market Forecast expects the commercial aircraft upgrades services market will be worth US$180 billion over the next 20 years. Prominently, 38 percent of this demand will extend from the Asia-Pacific region.