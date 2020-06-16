Airways Magazine

Singapore Airlines Secures S$10bn in Liquidity

June 16
LONDON – On June 8, 2020, Singapore Airlines (SQ) announced that the company had raised S$10bn of liquidity through its recent Rights Issue, as well as a mix of secured and unsecured credit facilities.

This puts SQ on a steady footing as it tackles the challenges posed by the global Covid-19 outbreak.

Subdivision of fresh liquidity

Singapore Airlines secured S$8.8bn in liquidity through the successful completion of the rights issue on June 5, 2020. A further S$900m was raised through long term loans secured on some of SIA’s Airbus A350-900 and Boeing 787-10 aircraft.

The carrier has also arranged new committed lines of credit and a short term unsecured loan with several banks, which provide further fresh liquidity amounting to more than S$500m.

All existing committed lines of credit that were due to mature during the course of 2020 have been renewed until 2021 or later, thus ensuring continued access to more than S$1.7bn in liquidity.

PHOTO: Singapore Airlines.

Additional means for 2021

During this transitional period, SQ will continue to explore additional means to shore up liquidity as necessary. For the period up to July 2021, the Company also retains the option to raise up to a further S$6.2bn in additional mandatory convertible bonds, which will provide additional liquidity if necessary.

Statement from SQ CEO

Goh Choon Phong (56), SIA CEO said, “We are grateful for the strong support of our shareholders for our successful rights issue, which has secured the company’s future amid unprecedented global health and economic crisis.”

“We are also grateful to our relationship banks for their support in extending additional secured and unsecured loans, as well as committed lines of credit. SIA will remain steadfast and agile during this period of great uncertainty, and continue to act nimbly in responding to the evolving market conditions.” 

AirbusBoeingCOVID-19SingaporeSingapore Airlines
Marco Macca

Marco Macca

I'm from Caserta, a city near Naples in Italy. I've been a fan of aviation since i was a child. Currently, I'm an Aeronautical Expert and plane spotter with passion for aviation photography studying at Law University.

