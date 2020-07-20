Singapore Airlines Launches Miles of Good Campaign

LONDON – Singapore Airlines (SQ) has formally launched its Miles of Good Campaign to thank essential workers out on the front-line battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

From today (July 20), customers who signed up for the airline’s frequent flyer program KrisFlyer can choose to nominate deserving individuals with a minimum donation of 1,000 miles.

Comments from Singapore Airlines

Commenting on this announcement was JoAnn Tan, the Acting Senior VP of Market Planning at SQ, who emphasized recognizing the efforts of those on the front-line.

“The Miles Of Good campaign is an opportunity for us to join hands with our KrisFlyer members, and show our appreciation to the individuals who have been working on the frontlines during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“This is one way in which we can recognize the efforts of those who have been helping all of us through this challenging time.”

Conditions for those to acquire the miles is that the members and their nominee must reside in the same country or territory as well as being healthcare workers, public transport workers, supermarket employees and more.

The airline has also given members the opportunity to donate the miles without even nominating someone.

PHOTO: Singapore Airlines.

Online Nominations

Singapore Airlines has also referred such members to the Miles of Good section on the website, stating that nominations end on August 10 this year and members have until November 20 to donate their miles.

Eligible nominees will then be contacted by the airline encouraging a message of good hope to that nominated member.

The carrier aims to raise around 70 million KrisFlyer miles through these donations and even stated it would provide 30 million miles towards the program itself.

Photo: Alvin Man

Similar Program

Qatar Airways (QR) became the first airline back in May this year to offer this sort of program.

The airline chose to gave away 100,000 round-trip tickets as a thank you for putting themselves in danger as this pandemic continued to spread around the world.

This giveaway lasted for six days, encouraging healthcare professionals to register for the offer.

Those who won the tickets were given access to fully flexible tickets which must be booked by November this year.

Singapore Airlines (SIA/SQ) Airbus A380 (9V-SKA) landing on 20C at Singapore Changi Airport. PHOTO: Terence Ong.

A New Trend?

In all, it remains clear that the likes of QR and SQ could indeed be starting a trend that other airlines may follow later down the line to celebrate the healthcare professionals of the world.

It will certainly be interesting to see how many people benefit from these promotions, especially as a way of thanking people for their continued hard work.