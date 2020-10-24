MIAMI – Singapore Airlines (SQ) developed a unique way to give the public a glimpse of what is like to dine at the largest plane if its fleet, the Airbus A380.

Stationed at Changi Airport’s (SIN) Terminal 3, two of the SQ’s A380s hosted about 400 people in the Restaurant@A380 experience, Singapore newspaper The Straits Times reported on October 24.

As stated in the report, “an initial 900 or so seats were made available for lunch on October 24 and October 25, and were sold out within 30 minutes after bookings opened,” which led SIN to announce the event “would have lunch sessions as well on October 31 and November 1 as well as dinner on all four days.”

Lunch and dinner services cost SG$50 (US$37) per person in the economy cabin, SG$90 (US$67) for in premium economy, SG$300 (US$220) for business class and SG$600 (US$442) for the upper deck suites.

Almost 200 SQ staff, per the report, “volunteered to help out at the event, which saw some buzz returning to a section of the transit area in Terminal 3 for the first time in months since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.”

Photo: Singapore Airlines

With the Experience of Actually Boarding an Airplane

“Those attending the lunch had to hand over their passports for safekeeping and also to have their bags checked just as when boarding a plane. For example, some of those who had bottled water in their bags were required to pour it away to clear security,” the report stated. Many of the people in the A380 had the opportunity of touring the aircraft, including a visit to the cockpit.

Singapore Airlines Commercial Vice President Lee Lik Hsin told The Straits Times that “we are very, very grateful for the support that has been shown to us by the people of Singapore,” adding that “there has also been strong interest in SQ’s other new non-flight initiative, home delivery of its premium meals, with more than 500 packages sold so far.”

When inquired on how these non-flight initiatives were helping the airline financially, Hsin stated that “all these are revenue-generating, but we are an airline and we do have to get back to flying,” adding that “we do hope to be able to do that as soon as possible.”

For most people in Singapore, this has been the closest thing to experiencing air travel. “For now, the opportunity to dine on board a plane is as good as it gets for most since international air travel is still hindered by border restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the report said.