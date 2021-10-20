MIAMI – Singapore Airlines (SQ) will resume its service between Singapore and Houston, US, via Manchester on December 1, 2021. The flight will run three times each week, as follows:

SQ51 departs Singapore at 1:30 a.m. and arrives in Manchester at 7:55 a.m.

SQ51 departs Manchester at 10:05 a.m. and arrives in Houston at 2:25 p.m.

SQ52 Houston to Manchester departs at 6:50 p.m. and arrives at 9:30 a.m. (one day later).

SQ52 departs Manchester at 11:00 a.m. and arrives in Singapore at 7:55 a.m. (+1 day).

Singapore Airlines recently announced plans to restart New York-Frankfurt and San Francisco-Hong Kong services. With the Houston route, the airline continues to rebuild a large chunk of its route network to the US.

This is another US-bound fifth freedom flight SQ resumes, as the airline closes in on its pre-pandemic route plan to the US.

Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900 9V-SMN – Photo : Milan Witham/Airways

Fifth Freedom Flights

Ben Schlappig from onemileatatime.com explains what a fifth freedom flight is in commercial aviation. The flight is one in which an airline from one country flies between two other countries, with the right to transport passengers between them.

These types of flights aren’t always permitted; instead, they must be part of a bilateral air services agreement (or part of a larger aviation treaty). In short, you could fly SQ only between the UK and the UK if you so wished.

According to the aviation news outlet, the carrier will fly the route with a total of 253 seats on an Airbus A350-900. There are 42 seats in business class, 24 seats in premium economy, and 187 seats in economy.

Unlike some SQ nonstop flights between the US and Singapore, this route will not be part of the “Vaccinated Travel Lane” concept. Because those specialized flights would only transport other customers who are traveling as part of the deal, Singapore Airlines’ ability to sell seats between Houston and Manchester would be limited.