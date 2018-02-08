The First Singapore Airlines Boeing 787-10 Route Has Been Announced: Osaka, Japan

MIAMI — Singapore Airlines (SIA) will launch its first Boeing 787-10 to Osaka, Japan from Singapore’s Changi Airport in May 2018.

In January the carrier announced the 787-10 wasn’t planned to operate North American routes, as it would be deployed to fly regional Asian destinations. The first 787-10 is expected to be delivered in March 2018 from Boeing’s North Charleston, South Carolina production facility.

The carrier will start operating the largest variant of the Dreamliner family on crew familiarization and training trips to Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur before entering commercial operations in May.

“We are honored to be the first to fly the highly advanced Boeing 787-10. It will be a key element of SIA’s overall growth strategy, enabling us to expand our network reach and strengthen our operations,” said Singapore Airlines Senior Vice President Marketing Planning, Tan Kai Ping.

SIA is the launch customer of the 787-10 and has 49 planes on firm order that are set to debut the airline’s new regional cabin products.

“The introduction of our new regional cabin products on the 787-10s is part of our commitment to continuous product innovation and leadership, to enhance the premium travel experience for our customers,” added Tan Kai Ping.

The aircraft will be configured to seat 337 passengers in two classes: 36 in Business Class and 301 in Economy Class.

In addition to the 49 firm orders for 787-10s, the carrier has an additional firm order with Boeing for 20 777-9s, which are scheduled for delivery between 2021 and 2022.

Singapore Airlines currently operates a 113 wide-body fleet composed of four aircraft families: Airbus A330, A350, A380, and Boeing 777. The airline flies to 62 destinations in 32 countries on five continents.