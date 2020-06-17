Singapore Airlines Boosts Onboard Health Safety Measures

LONDON – Singapore Airlines (SQ) has introduced a range of health and safety initiatives in recent weeks, enhancing several existing measures as part of a comprehensive review of the end-to-end customer journey.

This has allowed SQ to refine the travel experience based on the advice of medical experts, regulators, and partners, as well as feedback from its customers.

These initiatives help to ensure a safe and healthy environment for SQ customers, allowing them to travel in confidence with the airline.

PHOTO: Terence Ong.

Information about health and safety measures

Information on the health and safety measures during the pre-flight stage, at the airport, onboard the aircraft, and upon arrival is available in a new online e-brochure. This will also be sent to all customers before their journey.

These measures are part of the Company’s new #SIAcares initiative, which includes corporate social responsibility projects to be rolled out in the coming weeks.

Statement from Singapore Airlines CEO

Goh Choon Phong (56), SQ CEO said, “These initiatives help to ensure that, amid the Covid-19 outbreak, our industry-leading health and safety standards remain an integral part of SQ’s world-class service promise.”

The CEO added, “This allows our customers to travel with us with full confidence, knowing that we have taken the necessary steps to safeguard their well-being throughout their journey.”

Phong also said that SQ was also working on a variety of new digital solutions that would further enhance the customer experience, as well as support its health and safety initiatives, as “These will allow SQ to better meet the evolving expectations of our customers during these times.”

Enhanced hygiene standards

Singapore Airlines has stepped up the cleaning procedures at all premises, including its SilverKris Lounges. Customers can enjoy a la carte meals instead of a buffet service at its lounges, where SQ staff will wear masks all the time and gloves when necessary.

Also, every SQ Group aircraft undergoes an enhanced cleaning process before every flight. This includes aircraft fogging procedures that follow regulatory requirements.

Additionally, common surfaces and areas such as windows, tray tables, handsets, in-flight entertainment screens, lavatories, and galleys are wiped down with an approved strong disinfectant.

Headsets, headrest covers, pillow covers, bed sheets, and blankets are also washed and replaced after every flight.

PHOTO: Singapore Airlines.

HEPA filters and UV cleaning procedures

Every aircraft in the Group’s fleet is equipped with High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters, which remove more than 99.9% of particles including airborne viruses and bacteria.

Ceiling-to-floor airflow patterns within the cabin help to limit the spread of viruses and bacteria. The air is also refreshed every two to three minutes.

Almost all lavatories in SQ aircraft feature contactless faucets and have anti-bacterial hand wash. SQ is also looking at a trial of an ultra-violet (UVC) light cleaning procedure on the ground for its lavatories before every flight.

The Crew will wear face masks throughout the flight, with the additions of eye goggles when interacting with customers and gloves during the meal service.

The Crew is also the airline’s in-flight health and safety ambassadors on board, using its world-famous attentive and intuitive service to be a reassuring presence for customers.

Singapore Airlines First Class Seat.

In-flight products and service

From 8 June, all airlines in the SQ Group will provide their customers with a Care Kit that includes a surgical mask, anti-bacterial hand wipes, and a hand sanitizer. This helps to provide additional reassurance to customers during these uncertain times.

Another in-flight service is SQ’s e-Library, a digital replacement for the newspapers, magazines, and seatback literature that have been removed from aircraft.

The e-Library is available via the SingaporeAir mobile app and provides access to more than 150 international newspapers, magazines, and other reading material.

The Airline also offers the world’s first Companion App, which allows customers to control KrisWorld, SIA’s in-flight entertainment (IFE) system, via their mobile devices.

Singapore Airlines First Class Cabin.

Meal services

The carrier has modified its in-flight food and beverage service to reduce the risk of contact for both customers and crew members.

As a result, meal services have been suspended for flights within South East Asia and services to Mainland China due to regulatory reasons. Snack bags are provided to customers instead.

On long-haul flights, a single tray service has been introduced in First Class and Business Class in place of a table layout service. SQ is progressively reintroducing customer favorites such as the Airline’s signature satay and garlic bread from mid-June 2020.

It will also discuss with the regulators how it can resume a course-by-course dining experience.

Upcoming digital solutions

Digital food ordering services in the lounges and an in-flight e-menu will be introduced in the coming months.

The SingaporeAir mobile app is also being enhanced to provide customers with more information about the travel and health restrictions across its network. This will be personalised according to their booking.

Finally, the Company is working on a Print-n-Go solution, which would allow customers to print their boarding passes and baggage tags at airport self-service kiosks in a contactless way via the SingaporeAir Mobile App or a QR code.