Singapore Airlines Announces World’s Longest Flight To New York

MIAMI — The world’s longest commercial route by air, set to last just under 19 hours of flying time, has been once again announced by Singapore Airlines (SQ).

The carrier released today that its Singapore (SIN) – Newark (EWR) route will resume on October 12, 2018, following the delivery of its first Airbus A350-900ULR.

The route between these two points will cover a distance of over 9,000nm (16,700km). The airline claims that total flying time will exceed 18hrs 45min.

Currently, the longest route by air is served by Qatar Airways on its Doha-Auckland service. The second spot belongs to Qantas Airways and its recently-launched London-Perth service.

The third runner-up is Emirates and its Dubai-Auckland service, followed by United and its Los Angeles-Singapore flight.

Returning to Service

Singapore Airlines operated this flight until 2013 when it retired its last Airbus A340-500 from service.

“Singapore Airlines has always taken pride in pushing the boundaries to provide the best possible travel convenience for our customers,” said the airline’s CEO, Goh Choon Phong.

“We are pleased to be leading the way with these new non-stop flights using the ultra-long-range Airbus A350-900ULR.”

According to SQ, the route will be served three times a week, departing EWR on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

More A350-900ULRs

The carrier expects to increase the frequency to a daily operation, starting from October 19, once an additional A350-900ULRs join the fleet.

Currently, the carrier has 21 A350-900s in its fleet with 46 expected to be delivered. Of these, seven are of the ULR version.

The ULRs will come equipped in a two-class layout, with 67 Business Class and 94 Premium Economy Class seats.

No First Class or Economy seats will be installed on these planes because of weight constraints.

Flights of this magnitude require careful weight loading control, and therefore the airline has decided against equipping its planes with heavier-than-necessary equipment.

Also, the airline remains conscious when putting its passengers on a 19-hour journey across the skies, offering them more personal space and increased comfort.

Aviation journalist Seth Miller admits that such long flights can be harsh on the human body.

My EWR-SIN trip was great, but also still incredibly long. I ate, slept, ate again, slept again and still had 5+ hours to go. It can be rough mentally. — Seth Miller (@WandrMe) May 30, 2018

However, for passengers wishing to score a record-breaking in-flight experience, the airline is putting out for sale tickets for the first A350-900ULR flight coming up in October.

Direct, Fast Connectivity

According to Phong, these flights will offer the fastest way to travel between Singapore and New York.

Currently, the airline flies to New York (JFK) via a stop in Frankfurt with a daily Airbus A380 service.

The airline has also chosen to fly directly to EWR to take advantage of the strong Star Alliance operation at the airport, with partner United Airlines dominating the scene.

The other A350-900ULRs will also be deployed from SIN to Los Angeles (LAX), according to the airline.

Now that Singapore Airlines will resume its 9,000-mile journey, passengers will enjoy the airline’s top-tier service on the world’s longest flight.