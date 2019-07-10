Singapore Airlines Announces $50m Upgrade to Changi’s T3 Lounges

LONDON – Singapore Airlines has this week unveiled a $50 million investment programme to upgrade its lounges at Changi Airport’s Terminal 3.

Renovations are to begin next month with it to be completed by mid-2021.

These renovations will provide a 30% increase in space and capacity for the lounges.

Commenting on this investment was Singapore Airlines’ Senior Vice President for Customer Services and Operations, Mr Marvin Tan who emphasised the point about research, feedback and development.

“With extensive research and feedback garnered from our customers, we have relooked and re-envisioned our customer journey to develop this new design concept for our lounges at T3.”

“Keeping the needs and wants of our customers in mind, we aim to deliver an experience that exemplifies the luxury and warm hospitality that SIA is known for.”

“The project is a key part of our commitment to constantly elevate the customer experience, on the ground as well as in the air, and we look forward to revealing the exciting new offerings as construction progresses,”

New open spaces, upgraded facilities and enhanced food and drink options all tailored to the needs of the customer will be on offer.

It is understood that the carrier has hired Hirsch Bedner Associates to provide the fresh look that is contemporary and up to date.

Suites and First Class customers will be able to use a new space called The Private Room and First Class Lounge.

The First Class Lounge will feature a flagship bar, with The Private Room offering full-service fine dining within the lounge.

Those in the Business Class Lounges will also enjoy the full-service bar that doubles as a self-service breakfast station in the mornings.

Such customers will also be able to enjoy productivity pods for fliers which will offer discreet corners to catch up on work as well as offering rest areas featuring chaise lounges in order for sleep to be acquired before fliers’ next flights.

Those with KrisFlyer Gold status will have its lounge double in capacity and include dedicated working spaces, as well as larger al fresco seating and dining areas.

Lounge access will also feature restrooms and showers as well.

All of these lounges will be developed over four phases, during which the lounges will remain open whilst being progressively renovated.

The Business Class Lounge will start first, with First Class and the Private Room following, before concluding with the KrisFlyer Gold Lounge.

In order to reduce any such disruption, temporary lounges will be offered to guests during this two year period.

It remains clear that as markets modernise and innovate, so do the companies involved.

When launch day comes, it remains clear that this product will be popular, especially with the contemporary and modern looks the airline aims to present.