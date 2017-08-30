Singapore Airlines and Alaska Airlines to Launch Codeshare Flights and Frequent Flyer Partnership

MIAMI – Singapore Airlines (SIA) has signed a code share agreement with Alaska Airlines as it looks to expand in the North American market. Subject to regulatory approvals, the agreement will take effect on September 27, 2017. Singapore Airlines Senior Vice President Marketing Planning, Mr. Tan Kai Ping said:

Our new partnership with Alaska Airlines enables us to improve connectivity between Singapore and the important North American market, providing customers with more codeshare destinations and enhanced KrisFlyer benefits. It reflects our commitment to continuously expand our network reach and offer our customers greater flexibility when planning their travel itineraries.

Under the agreement, Singapore Airlines will add its ‘SQ’ designator code to Alaska Airlines-operated flights on routes serving 18 destinations in the U.S. and Mexico. The agreement will also include 19 routes throughout the U.S. operated by Virgin America from its hubs at Los Angeles and San Francisco. The codeshare flights will be progressively made available through SIA’s booking channels over the next month until full implementation is reached.

“We’re very proud to add an airline of the caliber of Singapore Airlines to our portfolio of Global Partners,” said Mr. Andrew Harrison, Chief Commercial Officer for Alaska Airlines. “Our guests will enjoy truly distinctive in-flight service when traveling with Singapore Airlines, while also taking full advantage of their Alaska Mileage Plan benefits when traveling from the West Coast to Asia.”

Members of Singapore Airlines’ and Alaska Airlines’ frequent flyer programs, KrisFlyer and Mileage Plan, will also be able to earn miles when traveling on flights operated by either of the two carriers.

Alaska Airlines now has 19 partner airlines across a variety of international markets.