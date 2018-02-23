Airways Magazine

New Boeing 787-10 Destination: Singapore Airlines to Perth

Singapore Airlines

February 23
11:35 2018
MIAMI — This morning, Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced a new route for its upcoming Boeing 787-10. One of its four daily flights between Singapore Changi Airport and Perth, will be flown with the largest variant of the Dreamliner family beginning May 2018.

This new addition will become the second scheduled destination to be operated by SIA’s new Boeing 787-10 fleet. However, it remains subject to regulatory approvals.

PHOTO: Singapore Airlines.

READ MORE: The First Singapore Airlines Boeing 787-10 Route Has Been Announced: Osaka, Japan

In March, the airline is expected to take delivery of the world’s first Boeing 787-10, which has just completed its flight testing program at the manufacturer’s North Charleston, South Carolina assembly line on February 9, 2018.

Prior to the launch of services to Perth, the 787-10s will be deployed on selected flights to Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur for crew training purposes, before the first scheduled service to Osaka in May 2018 begins.

READ MORE: Singapore Airshow: Behold the First Airbus A321 Conversion Freighter

SIA’s Boeing 787-10 will come in a two-class configuration, seating a total of 337 passengers—36 in Business Class and 301 in Economy Class. Also, it will offer Singapore’s new regional cabin products, which are about to be unveiled with the introduction of this new plane.

PHOTO: Singapore Airlines.

READ MORE: Singapore Airlines Takes Delivery of Brand-New Airbus A380

Singapore Airlines operates an all wide-body fleet of four aircraft families, including Airbus A330, A350, A380, and Boeing 777, totaling 110 planes.

Currently, it has 49 Boeing 787-10s on order, along with 20 Boeing 777-9s, which are expected to join the airline’s fleet in 2021/22.

Stay tuned for more 787-10 developments, as Airways will cover the delivery ceremony set to happen in early March.

