MIAMI – Singapore Airlines (SQ) has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with Airbus for the purchase of seven A350F freighters.

The type will begin replacing the airline’s existing Boeing 747-400F fleet in the fourth quarter of 2025, according to the agreement.

“We are honored by Singapore Airlines’ vote of confidence in the A350F as it renews its freighter fleet. The A350F is the world’s all-new large freighter and will be unmatched in its market segment in terms of operational efficiency, lower fuel consumption, and CO₂ savings,” said Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International.”

Scherer added, “It is gratifying that Singapore Airlines recognizes the value of the A350F as we build on the strong partnership we already enjoy.”

A350F for CMA CGM. Render: Airbus

The Airbus A350F

Airbus was given the green light from the Board of Directors earlier this year for an A350 freighter derivative geared to satisfy the impending wave of large freighter replacements as well as growing environmental regulations, influencing the future of airfreight. The A350F will be powered by Rolls-Royce Trent-XWB97 engines, which are state-of-the-art and fuel-efficient.

The A350F will have a high level of similarity with the A350 passenger models as part of the world’s most advanced long-range family. With a payload capacity of 109 tonnes, the A350F will be able to serve all cargo sectors. The aircraft has a large cargo door on the main deck, and the fuselage length and capacity have been optimized to fit industry standard pallets and containers.

According to an Airbus press release, over 70% of the aircraft will be constructed of modern materials, leading in a 30 tonne less take-off weight and at least 20% lower fuel consumption and emissions than its nearest competitor. The A350F will fulfill all of the ICAO’s new CO2 emissions standards, which will take effect in 2027.

With 56 A350 aircraft in service across its network, SQ is the world’s largest A350 operator. The deal with the airline marks Airbus’ third commitment for the new A350F in less than a month, with the previous being an MoU from the CMA CGM Group.