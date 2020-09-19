MIAMI– A Silverstone Air (K5) Fokker 50 with registration 5Y-MHT has crash-landed at the Mogadishu Aden Adde International Airport (MGQ), Somalia this morning.

According to Somalian transport minister Mohamed Abdullahi Salad, the aircraft had taken off for the central town of Beledweyne but soon returned to Mogadishu due to mechanical issues.

Upon landing, the aircraft appears to have collided with a perimeter fence separating the airport from the Indian Ocean.

Fokker 50 collides with concrete perimeter fence while operating at Mogadishu Aden Adde Airport in Somalia. Crew have sustained injuries, no passengers on board at the time. https://t.co/0BNVuL90w8 pic.twitter.com/TqCADTKmSE — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@breakingavnews) September 19, 2020

Developing Situation

The exact nature of the mechanical issue is unknown and members of the Crew have reportedly sustained injuries while no passengers were on board. K5 has yet to issue a statement on the incident.

This is a developing story.

Photo: Flightradar24