MIAMI – Florida-based airline Silver Airways (3M) has announced it will start services from Jacksonville (JAX) to Tampa (TPA) and Fort Lauderdale (FLL), website Air101 reported on October 29. Two weeks ago, the airline announced routes from Charleston, South Carolina, to its existing Florida hubs.

As stated on the website, the flights, which will be operated with ATR42-600 aircraft, are set to be “nonstop twice-weekly,” providing “convenient and seamless connections to Silver’s extensive network throughout the Sunshine State, The Bahamas, the Caribbean, and destinations domestically and worldwide through Silver’s codeshare and interline ticketing partners.”

Tampa International is a major maintenance hub for North American Airlines and a central flight zone for both 3M and Southwest Airlines (WN). On its part, FLL is the primary base not only for 3M but also for Allegiant Air (G4), JetBlue Airways (B6), and Norwegian Air Shuttle (DY). FLL is classified by the US FAA as a “major hub” facility serving commercial air traffic.

A Silver Airways Saab 340B. Photo Haapala

Comments from Silver Airways and Jacksonville Airport Authority

Steve Rossum, Chief Executive Officer of Silver Airways, told the site that 3M was “delighted to serve Jacksonville and the surrounding North Florida and Georgia communities and in particular, the thousands of men and women of the United States Armed Services stationed in the Jacksonville area.”

The CEO added that the Jacksonville metro area “offers travelers relaxing beaches, world-class golf courses, unforgettable eco-adventures, professional sports, exciting nightlife, a vibrant and growing business community, world class universities, and deep rooted history including St. Augustine, America’s oldest city.”

On his part, Jacksonville Airport Authority CEO Mark VanLoh praised the new routes and the connectivity inside Florida.

“Silver Airways’ new nonstop service to Tampa and Ft. Lauderdale offers a welcome connection between Northeast Florida and other parts of the state,” VanLoh stated, adding that “we look forward to working with Silver as they continue to grow at Jacksonville International Airport.”

Featured image: Silver Airways ATR 42-600. Photo: Gaillac

