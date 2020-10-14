MIAMI – Small regional carrier Silver Airways (3M) has announced routes from Charleston, South Carolina, to its existing Florida hubs.

The airline stated in today’s press release that it would provide “safe, reliable, and customer-focused service with new nonstop flights from Charleston, South Carolina to three Florida gateway cities.”

Silver Airways is a small, low-cost carrier operating in the southern tip of the US, mainly Florida, but has a significant presence in the Caribbean, and flights from the mainland US to the Bahamas. 3M operates a combination of an all-propeller fleet, consisting of Saab 340, and ATR 42 and 72.

The airline also operates one summer route in the Northeastern tip of the US, from Boston to Bar Harbor.

Up close with a Silver Airways Saab 340. Photo: Anthony Faraone

New Charleston Service

The three destinations from Charleston will be Tampa (TPA), Orlando(MCO), and finally, Fort Lauderdale (FLL), where the airline is based. From Tampa, travelers will be able to access Tallahassee, Pensacola, Key West, Nassau, and Marsh Harbour.

From Orlando 3M customers will reach Pensacola, Huntsville, Marsh Harbour, North Eleuthera, and Key West. Finally, a Fort Lauderdale connection will give travelers access to Pensacola, Tallahassee, Key West, Freeport, Marsh Harbour, Bimini, North Eleuthera, Governors’ Harbour, and George Town.

The airline hopes Charlestoners will take advantage of these destinations, considering the many tourist attractions in the state, and of course the expansive networks of the Bahamas and Caribbean. Florida officials hope this will attract tourists to help revive the economy that the pandemic has decimated globally.

The Silver Airways route map

A Vote of Confidence for the Charleston Market

The new Charleston routes start November 23, with low fares lasting until October 20 for bookings dated until December 16, as the airline is eager to get the word out about the new service.

Explore Charleston’s Chairman of Govenors says optimistically, “We are excited to welcome Silver Airways and its Tampa, Orlando, and Ft. Lauderdale passengers to the Lowcountry. This outstanding news for our industry and community continues an impressive run of significant air service announcements in recent weeks.”

“As we navigate our pandemic recovery, we are encouraged by these votes of confidence in the strength, potential, and desirability of the Charleston market.”